The Department of Defense (DoD) is getting ready to launch the final version of its Software Fast Track (SWFT) framework in July, marking a significant step toward replacing outdated software acquisition processes with a faster, AI-driven system.

The SWFT initiative, which the department announced earlier this year, is designed to accelerate software deployment across DoD \while improving cybersecurity and cutting red tape in the approval process.

As part of the initiative, the department issued three requests for information (RFIs), targeting supply chain security, verification tools, and automation. The Pentagon received over 500 detailed responses, many of which included extensive documentation and real-world practices.

Officials plan to hold additional industry engagements after completing their review, resulting in a final framework next month.

In a statement shared on LinkedIn, the DoD Office of the Chief Information Office (CIO) confirmed, “We are working through all the responses to inform the framework we will draft by the end of July.”

When initially introducing the new program, Katie Arrington, acting DoD CIO, explained that at its core, SWFT aims to modernize how the Pentagon grants Authority to Operate (ATO) status for software systems, enabling more rapid integration of secure technologies.

She explained that vendors participating in SWFT will be required to submit software bills of materials (SBOMs) for both sandbox and production environments, as well as a third-party SBOM. These documents will be uploaded to the Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service platform for automated review.

“AI tools on the back end will analyze the data,” Arrington explained. “If everything meets the requirements for a digital ATO, we won’t have to wait on a human to review it.”

The forthcoming framework will prioritize three key changes: providing software vendors clear expectations on security verification, increasing industry collaboration, and using advanced technology to support risk-based decisions.

This new software approval framework is a key part of the Pentagon’s broader push to modernize its technology acquisition processes.

In parallel with SWFT, earlier this year Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memo directing the military services and defense agency acquisition leaders to fully leverage existing authorities to accelerate software procurement for warfighters. The memo marks the first of a series of actions from Hegseth, who has repeatedly stated his intention to reform how the military buys and builds both software and hardware.