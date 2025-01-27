The Department of Defense (DoD) has ordered a temporary pause on all social media accounts, citing the need to realign with President Trump’s agenda, according to a Jan. 24 memo.

The memo details how “official accounts at all levels of the Department are temporarily suspended for 10 days” to give DoD components time to “prepare for a reorientation of content on their platforms.”

The suspension is set to take place from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3.

“In order to refocus communications for the DoD around the Commander-in-Chief’s priority of reorienting the Department around its core missions of Keeping America Safe, fielding the most lethal force on the planet, and fighting and winning wars, all DoD Components will adhere to the following temporary social media guidance,” the document reads.

However, there are some exceptions to this social media pause, including posts about military operations along the U.S.-Mexico border, in part because “this is a top priority for the Department,” the memo reads.

The memo also exempts routine base operations and activities, including base conditions, DoD Education Activity updates, Morale, Welfare and Recreation services, Commissary operations, and recruiting-related content.

“Nothing in this memo should be interpreted as disrupting or ceasing normal installation base operations and activities,” the memo states.

The department also plans to issue new guidance regarding its approach to social media engagement next month, the memo states.