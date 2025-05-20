The Department of Defense (DoD) plans to complete foundational work for the Golden Dome missile defense program by fiscal year 2026, but a senior Pentagon official told lawmakers today that DoD’s success will hinge on the availability of stable funding.

“In FY 2026 DoD will have developed the blueprints and laid the foundational groundwork for Golden Dome and if the resources are made available, the Space Force will be postured to use them effectively,” said General B. Chance Saltzman, chief of Space Operations, at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

The Golden Dome program was launched under a January 27 executive order from President Donald Trump, directing the DoD to design a “next-generation missile defense shield” to counter hypersonic weapons and other advanced threats. The Pentagon has since delivered a classified review to the President’s desk, with final plans expected to be released soon.

While many details of the review remain undisclosed, one thing is clear: space-based capabilities will be crucial to Golden Dome, and the Space Force will play a vital role in making it a reality.

“[The] Golden Dome program will depend heavily on space force sensors, data fusion, and communication capabilities,” Saltzman said today, adding that these new capabilities will represent new and emerging requirements for missions that have never been accomplished by military space organizations.

However, Saltzman emphasized that while the path to FY 2026 is well-defined, its success is uncertain without the stable funding necessary to support the Space Force’s growing responsibilities.

“These new mission areas will require new and stable resources,” Saltzman said. At the same time he warned that while the importance of space has increased, the Space Force’s resources have declined.

“This disconnect between value and investment creates risk for our nation,” Saltzman said.

Saltzman’s warning comes as funding decisions remain in flux, with key budget details still to be finalized.

The Space Force has yet to release a full, detailed budget request, though President Trump’s $1.01 trillion defense proposal signals strong support for missile defense initiatives. In Congress, a Republican-led reconciliation spending bill includes $25 billion specifically for Golden Dome, part of a broader $150 billion increase to the Pentagon’s budget over the next few years. While specifics are still being worked out, a significant portion of that funding is expected to go toward laying the groundwork for the program by FY2026.