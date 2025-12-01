The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) is looking for public input on federal policy updates that can accelerate the American scientific enterprise and strengthen the science and technology (S&T) ecosystem.

In a Nov. 26 request for information (RFI) posted to the Federal Register, OSTP explained that the goal is to enable groundbreaking discoveries and ensure scientific progress and technological innovation “benefit all Americans.”

OSTP wants input from academia; industry; state, local, and tribal governments; and other stakeholders on priorities to strengthen the S&T ecosystem “to support both the expansion of scientific knowledge and the mechanisms to transition these discoveries into the marketplace,” according to the RFI.

The RFI will help inform the White House’s efforts “to advance and maintain U.S. S&T leadership,” OSTP said.

OSTP is looking for feedback on a broad range of topics, such as policy changes to federal funding mechanisms, procurement processes, or partnership authorities that would strengthen public-private collaboration.

OSTP also wants to know how the federal government can better support the translation of scientific discoveries from academia, national laboratories, and other research institutions into practical applications.

Additionally, OSTP wants input on how federal policies can “strengthen the role played by small- and medium-sized businesses as both drivers of innovation and as early adopters of emerging technologies.”

The RFI also wants answers on how the benefits of federally funded research can reach all Americans, how the federal government can leverage and prepare for “advances in AI systems that may transform scientific research,” and how the government can strengthen research security to protect sensitive technologies and dual-use research.

“[President Donald Trump] has set a clear priority for this Administration: to revitalize America’s scientific enterprise and usher in a Golden Age of American Innovation,” OSTP Director Michael Kratsios wrote in a Dec. 1 post to X.

“To advance that mission, [OSTP] has published a Request for Information seeking policy proposals from the scientific community to strengthen our S&T ecosystem,” he added.

Responses to the RFI are due by Dec. 26.