As the Biden-Harris administration comes to a close, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is touting two recently released tools that are making it easier for early career talent to find a job within the Federal government.

In a Dec. 2 blog post, OPM said the tools released last month align with the first priority of President Biden’s Management Agenda to strengthen and empower the Federal workforce – which includes hiring top talent.

The first tool OPM highlighted is a career explorer on the Federal government’s job search site, USAJOBS.gov. The tool is geared toward early career talent who may not know what their dream job is. Users can take a 10-15 minute quiz and then be paired up with Federal government careers that match their interests.

The second tool is a resource page dedicated to early career talent. The page walks users through the benefits of a Federal career and shares tips for navigating the Federal hiring process. It also connects users with opportunities like the CyberCorps Scholarship for Service Program and the Pathways Programs.

“Expanding access to Federal careers has been a focus of the Biden-Harris administration from Day One, and these new tools are just the latest offerings,” OPM wrote in the blog post.

“OPM is proud to partner with OMB to make it easier for early career applicants to access Federal careers, help agencies hire this talent, and improve the hiring experience for agencies and applicants overall,” it added.

OPM encouraged those interested in a Federal government career to “take the first step” and visit USAJOBS.gov.