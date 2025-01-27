The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has tapped Greg Hogan to serve as its new chief information officer (CIO), an agency spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk.

Details about Hogan’s background or experience are not immediately clear, and OPM only confirmed his appointment without offering further details.

He takes over the role from Melvin Brown, who was just named CIO at OPM earlier this month after former CIO Guy Cavallo’s retirement.

Brown was elevated to the CIO role after serving as deputy CIO for the past four years. However, just a week after serving as CIO, he was moved to a new role as deputy executive director for human capital data management and modernization at OPM.

The CIO Council has already updated its membership page to include Hogan. The OPM CIO is a career Senior Executive Service (SES) position, unlike some other CIO positions requiring a presidential appointment.

The Trump administration is looking to overhaul the Federal workforce, passing an executive order last week to create a new Schedule F classification for Federal agency employees in policy-making positions that makes it easier to replace them.