The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced on Monday that it is now hiring information cybersecurity specialists through the US Tech Force.

OPM said applications are open for the new role, which will focus on protecting critical systems, strengthening federal cybersecurity capabilities, and safeguarding digital infrastructure.

“The federal government depends on strong cybersecurity to protect critical systems and maintain public trust,” OPM Director Scott Kupor said in an April 13 press release. “Through Tech Force, we’re recruiting highly skilled cybersecurity professionals to take on real challenges and strengthen the government’s defenses where it matters most.”

OPM said it is coordinating with other federal agencies to recruit a broad range of cybersecurity specialists, including those participating in the CyberCorps Scholarship for Service program.

“The cybersecurity specialist position is in addition to the existing software engineering, data scientist, and product manager roles that Tech Force has released previously,” OPM said.

OPM unveiled the US Tech Force in December, a new effort to hire early-career technologists. They will serve two-year employment terms across the federal government.

The agency said those who are interested in applying for the information cybersecurity specialist role can sign up for the Tech Force talent network.