NVIDIA and MITRE announced partnerships on March 18 with several other tech companies to develop systems with artificial intelligence networks that will enable 6G network capabilities.

The two technology companies are coming alongside T-Mobile, Cisco, ODC, and Booz Allen Hamilton to research and develop capabilities for 6G networks that are powered by AI.

“Next-generation wireless networks will be revolutionary, and we have an unprecedented opportunity to ensure AI is woven in from the start,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said in a press release.

The AI-powered networks aim to connect billions of phones, sensors, cameras, robots, and autonomous vehicles and increase data transmission rates, according to the press release.

To achieve AI-powered 6G development, NVIDIA will merge its AI aerial software platform with partner wireless networks to increase the efficiency of future 6G networks and enhance the availability of programs with providers like T-Mobile.

“Working with these additional industry leaders on research to natively integrate AI into the network as we begin the journey to 6G will enable the network performance, efficiency, and scale to power the next generation of experiences that customers and businesses expect,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.

As the founding research partner, MITRE – which operates Federally funded R&D centers focused on scientific and technology issues – will work to develop agentic AI network setups, dynamic spectrum sharing, and 6G-integrating sensing and communications.

“By integrating AI into 6G in the beginning, we can solve a wide range of problems, from enhancing service delivery to unlocking required spectrum availability to fuel wireless growth,” said Mark Peters, president and CEO at MITRE.

The announcement is the latest partnership between NVIDIA and MITRE that seeks to simulate the impacts of emerging technologies and expand research of capabilities.

“AI-native wireless networks will bring transformative benefits for transportation, healthcare, and more, improving spectrum efficiency and connectivity, enhancing real-time sensing and monitoring, and enabling innovation,” Peters said.

The partnership builds off AI radio access networks (RANs), which are a precursor to AI-native 6G networks. RANs embed AI into radio signal processing and coordinate workloads onto one platform.

“Creating 6G to take full advantage of cutting-edge technologies, along with collaboration and partnership with industry, is vital to delivering innovations and efficiencies at a global scale,” Peters added.