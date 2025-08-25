The National Security Agency (NSA) has named long-time Pentagon veteran Joseph Francescon as its new deputy director.

The agency on Aug. 2 announced Francescon’s appointment to the new position, where he will oversee strategy execution, policy establishment, operations, and manage senior civilian leadership.

” Joe has served our country with distinction at the highest levels of national security, from the Intelligence Community to the Pentagon and overseas,” said Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a joint statement.

“With his wealth of experience countering foreign threats, Joe is exceptionally qualified to lead the next generation of American cybersecurity experts, spearheading efforts to outmaneuver evolving threats and counter our adversaries,” the officials said “We have confidence and faith that Joe will serve with integrity as a mission-focused leader and faithfully uphold the Constitution and defend the freedom and security of the American people.”

Francescon comes to the new position from defense contractor DZYNE Technologies where he served as the chief external affairs officer.

He joined NSA in 2008 where he focused on interagency counterterrorism efforts.

Outside of the NSA, Francescon held leadership positions as director for counterterrorism and acting senior director for the counterterrorism and transnational threats directorate on the White House National Security Council.

He has also served as the deputy chief of staff at the Pentagon and as deputy assistant secretary of defense for special operations and combatting terrorism.

“I am deeply honored and filled with excitement to return home to the National Security Agency as Deputy Director, where my career began,” said Francescon in a statement. “Together, I am eager to lead NSA’s exceptional team in safeguarding our nation and countering global threats to protect the American people.”

Francescon holds a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Miami University and also has a master s degree in cybersecurity.