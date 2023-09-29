With the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across the U.S. and around the world, the National Security Agency (NSA) is creating a new AI security center that will consolidate its existing AI security-related activities into a central effort.

Gen. Paul Nakasone, NSA director and head of U.S. Cyber Command, announced the new Artificial Intelligence Security Center on Sept. 28 during an event at the National Press Club.

“The AI Security Center will become NSA’s focal point for leveraging foreign intelligence insights, contributing to the development of best practices guidelines, principles, evaluation methodology, and risk frameworks for AI security,” said Gen. Nakasone.

“The AI Security Center will also help industry understand the threats against their intellectual property and collaborate to help prevent and eradicate threats,” the general said.

The center will work with partners ranging from academia, the Department of Defense (DoD), and select foreign entities to prevent and eradicate threats.

“NSA is uniquely well positioned to bring us unique talent, expertise, threat insights, and authorities as national manager for national security systems, and its work with the defense industrial base to support this whole of government effort in conjunction with the private sector to ensure U.S. enduring advantage in artificial intelligence,” said Gen. Nakasone.

“While the challenges we face are undeniable, so is our strength. And that gives me a strong feeling of confidence and optimism for our future,” Gen. Nakasone said.