The National Security Agency (NSA) has awarded Leidos a contract with a ceiling value of $390 million to provide the intelligence agency with signals intelligence (SIGINT) capabilities, engineering, and analysis tools.

The technology services company headquartered in Reston, Va., said the contract covers a single base year with four additional option years to perform “a wide range of technical, engineering, systems administration and management functions,” according to its announcement on April 3.

These tasks include modifying SIGINT analysis and reporting tools, managing lab and test-bed environments, integrating and testing systems, and training personnel.

Additionally, the company will provide deployment and sustainment support for a subset of NSA systems.

“Tailored and unique SIGINT solutions for the military and intelligence community are critical to delivering information superiority at speed,” Roy Stevens, national security sector president at Leidos, said in a statement. “This contract will leverage Leidos’ engineering and technical expertise, as we expand our work with the NSA.”

The SIGINT technologies used by Leidos utilizes radar, sensors, and other technologies to provide “resilient communications” that the company said can operate through interruption to maintain critical mission data flow.