The Department of Commerce (DOC) and its National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) comment are seeking industry insight on how to modernize the technology that NTIA uses to manage the use of radio frequency spectrum.

“The current systems are inadequate to execute NTIA’s spectrum functions in a timely manner and limit NTIA’s ability to accommodate the demands of advanced technologies, such as deploying 5G, advancing space commerce, and securing government missions dependent on spectrum,” the Commerce Department said.

The request for information (RFI) is looking for input on NTIA’s Federal Spectrum Data System (FSDS) project. That project “will provide a modernized system of systems capability composed of user-capability areas that must be designed to reduce manual hands-on manipulations, where possible, and streamline and automate decision making,” the agency said.

The solution that the department is seeking will “promote efficiency and effectiveness of spectrum use through updated optimization and assessment applications,” and feature specified levels of security, the Commerce Department said.

This RFI follows a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) vote to look at how AI technology can be leveraged to help manage spectrum usage.

All responses to the RFI are due by Oct. 5.