The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is looking for small businesses that can help support the agency’s next generation of biomedical experimentation by providing cybersecurity services.

The agency’s announcement – posted on March. 7 – particularly looks to “provide the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) Information Technology Resources Branch (ITRB) Cybersecurity Services (CSS) Division with day-to-day support services.”

“The purpose of this notice is to obtain information regarding – the availability and capability of qualified small business sources,” states the announcement.

The agency project that the agency is looking to advance is its National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) Information project that aims to “enhance the development, testing, and implementation of diagnostics and therapeutics across a wide range of human diseases and conditions.”

The potential small business contractor will provide fulltime cybersecurity and IT support for the agency and personnel and staff, with one-year contract and two one-year option periods envisioned.

All interested organizations have until March 20 to respond.