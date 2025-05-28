The Department of the Navy (DON) has launched a new two-year initiative to consolidate its legacy and standalone IT networks into a unified enterprise information ecosystem, a U.S. Navy spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk.

Under the new directive, all shore-based legacy and excepted networks must transition to designated enterprise networks no later than December 31, 2027. The policy is part of a broader modernization effort aimed at reducing the department’s cyberattack surface, improving user experience, and making more efficient use of technology investments.

An internal memo signed by DON Chief Information Officer (CIO) Jane Rathbun details the plan to overhaul existing networks and their supporting infrastructure. Although the memo has not been publicly released, a Navy spokesperson confirmed the policy shift and outlined the plan’s key objectives.

To meet the 2027 deadline, network owners are being directed to update the DON’s registered networks in the Pentagon’s Information Technology Portfolio Repository to align with the consolidation effort.

DON officials are also expected to conduct assessments that map their network requirements to the enterprise IT services catalog, develop transition plans and timelines for migrating legacy assets, and provide detailed funding and resource breakdowns to support their individual transitions.

According to the DON spokesperson, senior officials in the Navy and Marine Corps CIO offices will evaluate these assessments to determine whether they meet necessary standards and to help certify the DON’s Information Technology and Cyber Activity budget for fiscal year 2027.

The policy also includes a waiver process for networks that, due to unique mission requirements, are unable to transition to the designated enterprise environment. These exceptions will be reviewed and granted on a case-by-case basis by the Navy CIO.