The Department of the Navy (DON) released a new memo detailing its top five technology priorities for future investment, and is placing artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technologies at the forefront of those tech investment plans.

In a June 17 memorandum, acting Navy Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Justin Fanelli emphasized the need for a more agile, focused, and proactive approach to technology development to meet the fast-changing demands of the service’s military and civilian missions.

“Ultimately, the intent is to get modern capabilities in the hands of the warfighter faster,” Fanelli wrote.

The DON’s Priority Technology Areas (PTA) framework outlines a hierarchy of Level 1, 2, and 3 technologies. While some technologies may span multiple categories, the PTA provides a roadmap for the department’s most urgent and strategic tech needs.

Topping the list are AI and autonomy, which Fanelli described as essential to gaining decision advantage in information warfare and improving human-machine collaboration. Specifically, the Navy is seeking AI-driven solutions for real-time data analysis and automated decision-making to enhance mission effectiveness.

Level 2 focus areas include core capabilities such as applied machine learning and natural language processing; trust, assurance & governance for safe deployment and model oversight; autonomous systems to support mission execution; and infrastructure & deployment, including edge AI infrastructure and DevSecOps pipelines.

Making second place on the list is quantum technology, which the memo identifies as critical to secure communication, sensing, and next-generation computing, “with quantum encryption enhancing network security and quantum computing advancing data processing and cyber resilience.”

Key level 2 quantum priorities include secure communications & encryption, transport, sensing & positioning, navigation and timing, and enabling infrastructure.

Also making the list is zero trust and cybersecurity more generally, with the Navy focused on advanced cyber defense strategies such as threat intelligence automation and proactive security mechanisms to counter adversarial operations. Level 2 cybersecurity priorities include identity & access management, zero trust architecture, cyber operations, and operational technology security.

Also on the list are enhanced command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) capabilities and naval space connectivity, reflecting the Defense Department’s growing focus on integrated awareness and space capabilities.

To ensure alignment with broader defense priorities, the DON coordinated the PTA with the Office of Naval Research’s Naval S&T focus areas and the DoD’s critical technology areas. Additionally, the CTO worked with Program Executive Offices related to information warfare to consolidate input.

“This alignment and consolidation of input will help reduce confusion and provide a more unified message for all stakeholders,” the memo states, emphasizing that collaboration is essential to accelerating the Navy’s adoption of critical technologies.

Fanelli described the PTA memo as a clear signal to partners both inside and outside government that is intended to shape investment strategies and guide resource allocation across the enterprise.

But as the technology landscape continues to evolve, so too will the PTA document. The Navy plans to use an “Investment Horizon” model — an industry standard for tracking innovation and divestment — to adjust priorities based on emerging technologies.

“The entire taxonomy of Priority Technology Areas, including levels 1, 2, and 3, are posted on the DON CIO website and will be updated on a regular basis,” the memo reads.