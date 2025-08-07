The Department of the Navy (DON) Chief Information Officer (CIO) has unveiled a new plan to guide the service’s capability investments using data and strategy.

Outlined in a July 31 memo, the Adaptive Roadmap is now the official process for evaluating and prioritizing investments in emerging technologies across the DON. It aims to streamline the transition from concept to divestment by providing a clear, structured path to assess technology lifecycles and align resources to mission needs.

The roadmap includes three core artifacts: Technical Investment Horizon Charts, Execution Schedules, and — when needed — a Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership, Personnel, Facilities and Policy (DOTMLPF-P) Campaign Plan to accelerate adoption in complex governance environments.

The new framework builds on the concept of Investment Horizons, a methodology introduced last year by Acting DON Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Justin M. Fanelli.

This approach visually maps innovation and divestment strategies to help balance the urgent demands of today’s capabilities with long-term modernization goals. The roadmap offers a structured methodology for advancing technologies from early-stage or external programs to divestment, ensuring alignment with naval analysis and urgent operational needs.

According to the memo, the Adaptive Roadmap is intended to provide flexibility while remaining aligned with a defined vision and overall strategy. The roadmap organizes planning around broad themes and goals instead of specific features and uses time horizons rather than fixed dates to account for uncertainty while maintaining schedule discipline.

Programs are expected to prioritize initiatives based on impact, maintain a documented backlog, and use visual tools to present the roadmap to different stakeholders. Additionally, regular communication, feedback mechanisms, and scheduled reviews are expected to help keep the roadmap updated and relevant.

The DON CTO and Chief Services and Infrastructure Officer are leading the charge in implementing the Adaptive Roadmap, encouraging programs to use it in coordination with resource and functional sponsors.