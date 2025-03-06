The days are getting longer and the pull is getting stronger for Feds and techies of all stripes to put on a little green and join us at Tech Tonic on March 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Morton’s the Steakhouse in Washington, D.C., to get brand-new intel on Federal AI plans and take an early swing at celebrating St. Paddy’s Day.

Now about Elon Musk – we’re rolling out the green carpet on X to invite the DOGE chief, and you can play in the poll to nudge him along. And though we suspect he’s a busy guy, Tech Tonic is firmly kilt-optional, so we’re hoping the invite has legs.

All Blarney aside – what we can say right now is that he hasn’t said no.

Who will definitely be there? Count on a thick slice of the Federal AI leadership crowd that has helped us to create MeriTalk’s brand-new Fed AI 411 research study on the future direction of government AI deployments.

Sneak preview: once again it’s inspiration vs. aspiration with the hot new tech – Fed AI chiefs see the technology transforming their agencies by 2030 and at the same time are wondering where the money is going to come form to pull it off.

And then count on all of your best friends in the Govt IT world that have been waiting out the winter to get together again. As always, the only thing we are missing is you, and the go-button is a click away. Hit it now and join us March 13 at Tech Tonic in D.C.