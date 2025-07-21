President Donald Trump has tapped Michael Rigas, the deputy secretary of state for management and resources, to serve as the new acting administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA).

The State Department official takes over the role from Stephen Ehikian, who is staying on as GSA’s deputy administrator.

“President Trump has appointed Mike Rigas as the new acting administrator for the General Services Administration. This will be his 3rd appointment at GSA. We’re thrilled to have his institutional knowledge, leadership, and decades of experience in the private and public sector,” Marianne Copenhaver, associate administrator for GSA, said in a statement to MeriTalk.

“Under Mike’s leadership, GSA will continue to deliver effective and efficient government services in real estate, acquisition, and technology. Stephen Ehikian will continue in his role as deputy administrator, ensuring continuity during this transition,” Copenhaver said.

It’s unclear whether Rigas will continue serving in his role at the State Department. He also recently served as a senior advisor for the Trump-Vance 2025 transition.

Rigas served in several prominent positions during the first Trump administration, including as acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, acting deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget, acting Federal chief information officer, and senior advisor at GSA.

Prior to joining the Federal government, Rigas spent over a decade in the private sector at Mellon Financial Corporation and Brown Brothers Harriman.

Last week, Ehikian detailed recent changes at GSA to drive efficiency in the Federal government. Specifically, he highlighted GSA’s OneGov strategy, which aims to modernize and streamline Federal IT and other acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing.

President Trump signed an executive order in March that looks to consolidate Federal procurement, including IT contracts, under GSA. That order tasks the GSA administrator with leading ongoing efforts to streamline the government’s IT contract options.