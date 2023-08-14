The Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) – part of the acquisitions command of the U.S. Marine Corps – is looking for industry’s insight on how artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots can help support the command’s geospatial intelligence program to receive requests and output information.

The MCSC is looking for input to support its Distributed Common Ground/Surface System-Marine Corps (DCGS-MC) Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Program, which is a secure, multi-level, integrated, tactical data system platform with new AI capabilities, according to a request for information (RFI) released on August 8.

All interested vendors must submit their responses by August 29.

“The Marine Corps is reaching out to vendors to see what technology is available to provide an artificial intelligence chatbot capability to receive, parse, and output information pertaining to Marine Corps geospatial processes, requirements, and workflows through natural language processing,” the RFI says.

The program’s main focus is to “collect information and [provide] geo-referenced data and products that establish the GEOINT foundation for battlespace visualization and a common frame of reference to support the commander’s decision-making process,” states the RFI.

Ultimately, the RFI aims at obtaining white papers from possible vendors on an AI chatbot that is scalable and understands Environmental Systems Research Institute applications, British Aerospace applications, and Environment for Visualizing Images applications.

The AI chatbot must also work “in a disconnected environment,” and work “with organic and inorganic data,” the RFI says.

This request comes as the Defense Department (DoD) begins to delve deeper into the world of AI with its recent announcement of the agency’s new Generative AI task force focused on amalgamating AI capabilities across the DoD.