The U.S. Marine Corps has selected GenAI.mil as its official enterprise generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform, consolidating duplicative, general-purpose GenAI tools into a single system, the service announced.

Marines, civilian employees, and contractors can begin using GenAI.mil immediately. The platform is approved only for processing Controlled Unclassified Information. It’s not authorized for handling personally identifiable information, protected health information, or classified material.

The Department of Defense (DOD) – rebranded as the War Department by the Trump administration – rolled out GenAI.mil in December 2025 as a platform intended to provide advanced artificial intelligence tools to the military workforce. The launch followed a directive issued in July by President Donald Trump calling for rapid advancement in U.S. AI capabilities.

The department said the tools are accessible on desktop systems across headquarters and military installations worldwide.

According to the Marine Corps directive, GenAI.mil offers a conversational chat interface, supports file uploads, and provides retrieval-augmented generation to source answers from user-supplied documents. Additional features include secure web grounding, deep research functions, and the ability to organize conversations with persistent chat histories.

The platform is expected to undergo continuous development. Planned enhancements include expansion to higher-classification networks, integration of Marine Corps data sources, agentic AI development solutions, and application programming interface access for integration with other enterprise systems.

Timelines for those features remain under development. As GenAI.mil is adopted, NIPRGPT is being sunset and will no longer be available.