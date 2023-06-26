President Biden will designate Kristie Canegallo as the acting deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), following Deputy Secretary John Tien’s retirement.

According to a statement from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Canegallo will begin her new role on July 21. Canegallo has served as the department’s chief of staff since January 2022.

“Leaders across our department, from every agency and office, have worked closely with Kristie since she began her tenure as the chief of staff more than 18 months ago,” Mayorkas said. “We know through experience how fortunate the department and all of us are that she will serve as our acting deputy secretary.”

“She brings a pragmatic, problem-solving mindset and a singular focus on our mission,” he continued. “I am grateful and eager for all of you to have the same opportunity to learn that firsthand.”

Previously, Canegallo served as Google’s vice president of trust and safety from 2018 to 2021. She has also served in a number of roles in the Bush and Obama-Biden administrations, including as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for implementation.

Additionally, she served on the National Security Council staff and worked as a civilian at the Department of Defense, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.