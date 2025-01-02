The Information Technology Industry Council trade group is offering a slew of technology policy recommendations to the incoming Trump-Vance administration and its Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), including modernizing legacy Federal IT systems and adopting a risk-based approach to AI technology.

“The technology industry stands ready to partner with the Trump-Vance Administration to advance our shared policy priorities that will unleash innovation and promote economic prosperity,” ITI said on Dec. 12.

The trade group is calling on President-elect Donald Trump to prioritize some of the Biden-Harris administration’s AI efforts, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Safety Institute (AISI) and the National AI Research Resource (NAIRR) under the National Science Foundation.

The memo also includes some recommendations for modernizing Federal legacy technology, including reforming outdated acquisition processes and encouraging agencies to buy commercial solutions leveraging commercial terms.

Additional recommendations for technology leadership for the incoming lawmakers include:

Prioritizing cybersecurity harmonization;

Continuing to implement Biden’s Cyber Trust Mark program;

Incentivizing investment in next-generation connectivity to help close the digital divide;

Adopting a strategy for ensuring sufficient energy supply meets the government’s growing power needs;

Adopting a governmentwide approach to cybersecurity; and

Expanding Federal investments in building a robust cyber workforce.

“Technology is central to U.S. economic and job growth, and the right policy approach can ensure all Americans benefit from advances in innovation,” said ITI President and CEO Jason Oxman. “The Trump-Vance Administration and U.S. Congressional leadership can leverage tech to advance their agenda, promote American economic prosperity, maintain America’s national security edge, and create opportunity and efficiency.”

In a separate memo sent to DOGE on Dec. 19, ITI is calling on the group to leverage technology to deliver better services to Americans, strengthen cybersecurity, reduce wasteful spending, and enhance American technological leadership in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Trump has tapped businessmen Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk to lead the DOGE – which is not an official government agency but is expected to be an influential advisory group for the president.

“Transforming the federal government into a more efficient and effective operation is only possible with modern technology,” said ITI Executive Vice President of Public Sector Policy Gordon Bitko. “The incoming administration should leverage innovation to build a U.S. government that better serves Americans and supports U.S. national and economic security. Updating and improving U.S. government technology and processes is no longer just an operational concern – it is a strategic imperative.”

ITI presented DOGE with 10 recommendations – nearly identical to the 10 they presented to the incoming Trump administration – including training a tech-savvy workforce; building better cross-agency information sharing; and right-sizing Federal budgets for modern IT investments.