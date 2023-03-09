Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Chief Information Officer (CIO) Nancy Sieger is moving to a new role as chief technology officer at the Treasury Department, an agency spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk.

Sieger oversaw all information technology systems at the tax collection agency. She first held the role in an acting capacity from June 2019 to Feb 2021, when she was selected to serve as permanent CIO.

Sieger also served as deputy CIO for filing season and tax reform. In this role, she led the technology changes put forward in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, approved by Congress in 2017.

In addition, Sieger has held other IT leadership roles at the IRS, including as acting deputy CIO for operations, and as associate CIO for applications development. Before joining the tax agency’s IT division, Sieger served in several headquarters and field positions.

Francis O’Hearn, currently the CIO at the U.S. Mint, was the last person to hold CTO position at Treasury. He left the CTO post in Sep 2020, according to his LinkedIn.

The current deputy CIO at the Treasury Department, Jeff King, will be taking on the role of acting IRS CIO.