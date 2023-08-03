The IRS has appointed David Padrino to serve as its Chief Transformation and Strategy Officer – a new role within the agency to help spearhead service overhaul efforts underway through funding in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

In addition to leading change efforts directed under the Inflation Reduction Act, Padrino will work with IRS leadership teams to focus on making short-term and long-term improvements called for under the agency’s new Strategic Operating Plan, which outlines how the IRS will deliver transformational change for taxpayers.

“I am excited to join the IRS during this critical period of transformation and work alongside so many dedicated public servants,” Padrino said in a statement.

“David brings critical experience and insight that the IRS needs to help transform the agency and make improvements for taxpayers at a critical time for our nation’s tax system,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said. “With his long track record of success, David will be a key part of our efforts to help the IRS move forward on essential taxpayer service improvements, compliance changes to ensure fairness, and strengthening IRS technology to serve taxpayers.”

Before joining the IRS, Padrino served as the chief transformation officer at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), where his work included rolling out an agency-wide transformation effort. Before that, Padrino worked at OPM to help revitalize the Office of Human Capital Data Management & Modernization.

Throughout his career, Padrino has held a variety of other leadership roles across local, state, and Federal governments, as well as on transformation leadership efforts in the private sector. Between 2020 and 2021 he served as the chief recovery officer for the Colorado Attorney General, working on pandemic response efforts including broadband access issues for Colorado schools.

Before that, from 2014 to 2019, Padrino worked with former Colorado Gov. John W. Hickenlooper as chief performance officer and chief of staff to the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Operating Officer. In these roles, Padrino led several initiatives to improve government service delivery.

Padrino has an extensive background in transformation efforts with Fortune 50 corporations in the private sector, such as with the Boston Consulting Group from 2007 to 2014 where he served clients across the private, public, and non-profit sectors, including the technology, consumer goods, financial services, and health care industries.