The Department of Interior (DoI) announced on June 14 that is has awarded its $1 billion Wide Cloud Hosting Solutions III contract to Peraton.

The potential 11-year, billion-dollar contract will help the agency manage its acquisition of secure cloud services for an initiative to transition into a single hybrid enterprise cloud cluster.

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a five-year base period of performance and three two-year option performance periods.

“This will result in profound changes in the DoI computing environment, technology refresh, and leverage existing efforts, forging a path on how to move pieces of the enterprise to full cloud adoption, significantly improving DoI’s delivery of enhancements to each of DoI’s unique bureaus and service delivery programs, driving down information technology (IT) sustainment costs, and enabling resources to fund high priority emerging requirements,” according to the final request for proposals issued in November.

The agency said it hopes the transition to enterprise cloud services will provide more efficiency, align with the government’s cloud smart and data center consolidation goals, and make technical sense – offering a consistent platform for development and enabling new technology adoption.

“Cloud services provide a wealth of benefits that DoI can leverage to provide the right services, at the right place, at the right time in service to our country needs,” the agency said in November. “Cloud services will enable the bureaus to improve efficiency, align with administration goals and provide a sound technical platform for our future.”