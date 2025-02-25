Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., chair of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, have sent several letters to national intelligence officials seeking an update on efforts to declassify documents related to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), more commonly known as UFOs.

The House Republicans said their Feb. 11 letters are in direct response to President Trump’s executive order on declassifying records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – though the order itself doesn’t address UAPs.

The letters were sent to Energy Secretary Chris Wright; Secretary of State Marco Rubio; CIA Director John Ratcliffe; Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, director of the National Security Agency; Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense; and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In the letters, Rep. Luna and Rep. Comer emphasized that the “Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets are conducting oversight of the declassification of certain records in the public interest” and requested a briefing “regarding what documents (if any) are in your possession concerning the existence of unidentified anomalous phenomena.”

The letters further emphasized that this briefing should be “specific and identify all categories of documents – classified or otherwise – in your custody and control.” The Task Force also wants to “review these documents and make recommendations on declassification to ensure all applicable orders and laws are being implemented and deliver transparency to the American people.”

“All Federal agencies are cooperating with the Task Force and will provide the requested briefings in the coming weeks. As we work to understand the full scope of Federal documents related to key national secrets,” Rep. Luna said in a statement.

The task force, established in response to the President’s executive order on declassifying Federal secrets, will hold its first hearing on March 26.

While some task force efforts may face Democratic opposition, disclosing UAP documents may not be one of them. Members of both parties agree that the government is concealing critical UAP information and have pushed for more transparency. In recent years, bipartisan efforts in the House and Senate have advocated for greater UAP transparency for the American people.

But despite scathing testimony from former military officials alleging that the government – specifically the Pentagon – is concealing alien technology, the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (the Pentagon’s UFO office) has repeatedly insisted it has found no evidence of alien tech.