The House voted on Monday to approve legislation that would integrate artificial intelligence tech and nanotechnology into U.S. border security operations.

The bipartisan Emerging Innovative Border Technologies Act was reintroduced by Reps. Lou Correa, D-Calif., and Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, last month. The measure passed the House last year but stalled in the Senate.

The legislation would direct the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop and present a comprehensive plan to Congress on how it would integrate “innovative technologies” such as AI, machine learning, and nanotechnology into its border patrol operations.

“Border security means keeping drugs and other negative elements away from our communities, as well as utilizing cutting-edge technology that is already available to maintain trade and commerce and give our hard-working officers the tools they need to keep us safe,” Rep. Correa said in a statement. “With this bipartisan effort, Congress will better-understand how our officers can use new technology to stop the fentanyl trade.”

The technology that would be deployed under the legislation would help Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers “detect and respond to stranded migrants crossing in remote and deadly conditions, as well as cases of human trafficking and smuggling,” in addition to detecting and classifying “illicit substances at ports of entry,” according to the lawmakers.

Provisions included within the bill aim to build upon DHS’s AI roadmap released last year which seeks to “reasonably” leverage AI and advance its use while “protecting individual privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties” amid promoting nationwide AI safety and security.

“Securing our border requires more than just manpower – it requires cutting-edge technology that gives our agents the tools they need to stay ahead of the threats we face,” Rep. Luttrell said in a statement.

“This bill passing the House with strong bipartisan support shows that securing our border isn’t a partisan issue, it’s a national security priority,” he continued.

The bill also would authorize “one or more CBP Innovation Teams” to research and integrate commercial technologies that are “new, innovative, or disruptive” into border operations. Those same teams would also be required to have established roles and responsibilities with protocols for “entering agreements to rapidly transition technologies” into DHS programs.

The bill follows recent moves by CBP to modernize its operations and incorporate AI, biometric technology, and cloud migration through pilot projects and initiatives.