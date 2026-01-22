New legislation introduced in the House would block the use of China-controlled apps on federal government devices.

That ban, and hoped-for resulting improvements in federal government cybersecurity, are the primary aims of the Securing Federal Devices from Chinese Applications Act introduced by Reps. Jefferson Shreve, R-Ind., and Pat Harrigan, R-N.C.

The lawmakers said that foreign adversaries can exploit vulnerabilities on apps used on federal devices “to surveil officials or gain access to government systems,” according to a Jan. 16 press release.

“This legislation prohibits federal employees from downloading or using applications developed, owned, or controlled by China or the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] on taxpayer-funded devices—closing a clear loophole and reducing cyber risk across the federal government,” Shreve’s office said.

“If an app is controlled by the CCP, it does not belong on a U.S. government device,” Rep. Shreve emphasized. “This bill shuts the door on CCP spyware and makes clear the federal government will not aid China’s surveillance state.”

“Federal devices carry the inner workings of our government, sensitive communications, and data tied to national defense, and allowing Chinese-owned applications on them is a risk we should never tolerate,” said Rep. Harrigan.

“The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly used technology as a tool for surveillance and coercion, and this legislation makes it clear that platforms tied to the CCP have no access point inside the federal government,” the lawmaker said.

The House legislation appears to track with some of the broader aims of a 2021 executive order issued by President Donald Trump.