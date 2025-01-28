Rep. Dale Strong, R-Ala., on Jan. 23 reintroduced his Strategic Homeland Intelligence and Enforcement Legislation to Defend (SHIELD) against the CCP Act, which would create a working group within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to monitor and respond to threats from China.

“China is one of the biggest threats to our country, and they have taken every effort over the last four years to exploit Biden’s open borders,” Rep. Strong said in a statement posted to his website. “After four long years, it’s time to make America safer,” the congressman said.

The bill was first introduced in the House in 2024 where it passed with bipartisan support. A Senate version of the bill did not make it out of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The working group proposed by the legislation would focus on countering terrorist, cybersecurity, border and port security, and transportation security threats posed to the United States by China, according to the bill.

Specific threats outlined in the bill to which the working group would be dedicated include identity theft, human trafficking, smuggling, and support of transnational criminal organizations. The task force would report all its findings to DHS and make recommendations to address threats.

The bill also requires the DHS director, the FBI director, and the director of National Intelligence to submit reports on any information related to Chinese security threats within six months of the bill’s passing, and annually for another five years.

“This bill will ensure DHS has a dedicated team working to combat this threat head-on,” Rep. Strong said. “I’m excited to get this bill through to better protect the American people.”