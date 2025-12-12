The General Services Administration (GSA) plans to refresh all of its major governmentwide acquisition contracts (GWACs) and multiple award vehicles by the end of January, Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) Deputy Commissioner Laura Stanton said on Thursday evening.

Speaking at an event hosted by GovExec, Stanton said GSA is embedding recent Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) changes directly into the contracts agencies use most to buy technology and services, such as Oasis+ and Alliant 2.

“All of those deviations are going to be brought into those contracts by the end of January,” Stanton said.

MAS Refresh Sets the Template

GSA has already taken a major step in that direction with its Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program refresh. MAS is a government-wide procurement program that streamlines purchasing from pre-approved vendors and exceeded $51.5 billion in sales during fiscal year (FY) 2024.

The agency released MAS Refresh 30 in November, which Stanton urged industry to review closely.

“Refresh 30 just came out,” she said. “What it does is it takes the deviations from the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul and begins to put them in the Multiple Award Schedule. So, this is a pretty significant refresh.”

“We updated 53 clauses and provisions [from MAS]. We have five new clauses, and we’ve eliminated 36,” Stanton said.

The Trump administration’s Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO) aims to modernize the FAR, which is the rulebook that federal agencies follow when purchasing everything from software to military equipment. The effort stems from an April executive order.

In fiscal year 2025, GSA removed more than 480 pages of the FAR and over 110 clauses that were not tied to statute.

“The idea here is we want to really focus on going to the commercial products and services,” Stanton said, adding that simplification and commerciality have been consistent themes in recent executive orders and acquisition policy guidance.

GWAC Updates Coming in January

Beyond the MAS refresh, Stanton said similar updates are coming to GSA’s GWACs and other multiple award contracts in the coming weeks. Those updates will incorporate the same FAR deviations and policy changes now appearing in the schedule program.

“We’re also looking at our GWACs and our other multiple award contracts, such as Oasis+,” Stanton said. “All of those, you’re going to be seeing similar refreshes by the end of January.”

“I know that Alliant 2 already moved out on being able to add [blanket purchase agreements], so you’re already seeing some of the changes of FAR,” she added.

Stanton said other contracts, including Oasis+, will also have blanket purchase agreements by the end of January, telling stakeholders to “hang on for six more weeks.”