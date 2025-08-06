The General Services Administration (GSA) said today it has reached terms of an agreement with OpenAI to provide Federal agencies with the company’s ChatGPT generative AI service at a deep pricing discount.

Under the agreement unveiled today, “every participating U.S. federal agency will have access for a nominal fee of $1 to ChatGPT Enterprise for one year,” GSA said. “For an additional 60-day period, OpenAI will provide unlimited use of advanced models,” the agency added.

Beyond that, GSA said that “Federal employees will have access to a new government user community and tailored introductory training resources. Custom training platforms and guided learning, either directly or through partner-led sessions, will also be available.”

The price discount on ChatGPT is being made available under GSA’s OneGov initiative that it launched earlier this year. Since then, GSA has arranged for Federal agency service pricing discounts with Oracle, Elastic, Google, Adobe, Salesforce, and Docusign.

GSA officials emphasized today that the new agreement with OpenAI – in addition to the agency’s move announced yesterday to add ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini GenAI services to GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) – is part of a drive to implement the Trump administration’s AI Action Plan and its goal to accelerate the adoption of AI services by the Federal government.

“GSA is playing a leading role in the Trump Administration’s adoption of AI technology by government,” commented GSA Acting Administrator Michael Rigas today.

“Our government’s effective use of AI is critical to demonstrating we are the world’s AI leader and we are thankful for OpenAI’s partnership,” Rigas said.

“In support of the White House’s America’s AI Action Plan, GSA is making it easier for federal agencies to access powerful AI tools – improving the government’s productivity, efficiency, and ability to make better decisions on behalf of the American taxpayer,” said Josh Gruenbaum, GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner.

Gruenbaum said there’s room for more AI tech providers in the OneGov program, and encouraged other companies to “follow OpenAI’s lead and work with us as GSA’s OneGov continues to modernize and streamline government operations.”

“One of the best ways to make sure AI works for everyone is to put it in the hands of the people serving our country,” commented OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. “We’re proud to partner with the General Services Administration, delivering on President Trump’s AI Action Plan, to make ChatGPT available across the federal government, helping public servants deliver for the American people.”