The General Services Administration (GSA) unveiled its latest OneGov agreement today, this time a deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which GSA said will feature up to $1 billion of direct incentive credits from AWS that can be utilized by government agencies.

The agreement, GSA said, is aimed at accelerating the pace of Federal agencies’ large-scale IT transformation projects and bolster AI innovation at agencies over the life of the OneGov agreement which runs through Dec. 31, 2028.

“The Trump Administration is rapidly modernizing out-of-date government systems, streamlining processes, and delivering savings to the American taxpayer through centralized procurement,” Michael Rigas, GSA’s acting administrator, said in a statement.

“Through this new agreement with AWS, federal agencies will be able to enhance delivery of critical services, leverage cloud and advanced AI technologies, and dramatically reduce costs,” Rigas said.

“Through this unique partnership, the federal government is poised to deliver on President Trump’s AI Action Plan and solidify its position as the global AI leader,” added Josh Gruenbaum, who is Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner at GSA.

The $1 billion commitment will be provided through direct incentive credits aggregated across Federal civilian agencies, GSA said. Those will include:

Savings on core AWS cloud services through AWS credits.

Infrastructure and application technologies modernization through AWS modernization credits.

Access to training and certification through training credits.

Greater savings for direct contracts and a streamlined engagement model through direct partnerships.

GSA added that agencies will have access to AWS training resources which include “a team of experts with specialized skills and experience to help them move from aging on-premises infrastructure to the cloud.”

Agencies can also use AWS’s cloud migration program which will help them “to speed up migration and modernization, reduce costs, and accelerate their adoption of AI technology,” GSA said.

“As federal agencies adopt advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, AWS is positioned to not only help them achieve immediate operational efficiencies, but also to build the foundation for a more secure and innovative government of tomorrow,” said AWS CEO Matt Garman.

Federal agencies wanting to get started with AWS can begin by executing an agreement authorizing use of AWS Services through a OneGov Program Agreement with AWS or AWS Partners, said GSA.

GSA’s OneGov initiative which kicked off earlier this year aims to modernize and streamline Federal IT and other acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing. Since then, GSA has announced governmentwide pricing deals on a range of technology services with Oracle, Elastic, Google, Adobe, and Salesforce, Docusign – and now AWS.