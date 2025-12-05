The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) began Phase II of its OASIS+ contract program, expanding the governmentwide vehicle to 13 service domains and keeping solicitations continuously open.

“GSA continues to deliver on President Trump’s priority to streamline and consolidate federal procurement to deliver savings to American taxpayers and improve the buying experience for federal agencies,” Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum said in a statement.

OASIS+ is a collection of indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts designed to help federal agencies buy services-based solutions.

The expansion, announced Thursday, adds five new service areas: business administration, financial services, human capital, marketing and public relations, and social services, which have been added across all six OASIS+ contracts.

The existing service areas include technical and engineering, research and development, management and advisory services, environmental work, intelligence services, enterprise solutions, facilities services, and logistics.

The agency cited market research, customer engagement, spend analysis and feedback from a June 17, 2025, request for information in determining critical service areas.

“This expansion provides federal agencies with a broader range of comprehensive professional service solutions and creates new opportunities for qualified industry partners,” Gruenbaum said.

According to GSA, Phase II ensures that OASIS+ is in compliance with President Donald Trump’s executive order on reducing waste through procurement consolidation “and increases opportunities for our industry partners to provide more comprehensive solutions for our federal agency customers.”

GSA plans to reopen solicitations for continuous proposal submissions on or about Jan. 12, 2026. Draft scorecards for all service areas are tentatively scheduled for mid-December.