The General Services Administration (GSA) announced this week the full implementation of Transactional Data Reporting (TDR), a move aimed at increasing transparency into what the federal government buys and how much it pays for goods and services.

TDR allows GSA to gather pricing data on products and services sold through the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS). By requiring vendors to report transactional data, GSA gains better insight to inform acquisition decisions and drive lower costs.

The agency first launched TDR as a pilot program for certain Special Item Numbers (SINs). Now, TDR participation will be mandatory for all SIN holders.

“GSA is committed to executing President Trump’s Executive Order to consolidate procurement,” GSA Administrator Edward Forst said in a Jan. 12 press release. “This program mirrors what the private sector is already doing, and will lead to smarter purchasing, helping us streamline procurement.”

GSA announced the initial implementation of TDR in June 2025, which began with 62 new product and cloud services SINs. The agency said the initial implementation resulted in $20.2 million in annual cost avoidance.

With mandatory reporting fully established, GSA anticipates that total annual cost avoidance will reach roughly $50 million.

The agency noted that TDR contracts require less administrative effort, making it easier for small businesses to participate in the GSA MAS program. GSA also said that by using data to “shop around,” contracting officers can secure better deals and savings for taxpayers.

“From day one, the Trump administration has made it clear that government must work better, spend less, and deliver real value to the American people,” said GSA Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum.

“Fully implementing TDR will equip our contracting officers with comprehensive data on purchased items and their prices so they can negotiate effectively and serve as uncompromising fiduciaries of taxpayer dollars,” Gruenbaum added.