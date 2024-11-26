The General Services Administration (GSA) has once again extended the deadline for vendors to submit their proposals for the Alliant 3 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) from Jan. 10, 2025 to Feb. 3, 2025.

This marks the second time GSA has extended the deadline. In August, the agency announced the initial deadline extension from Oct. 28, 2024, to Jan. 10, 2025. GSA said the reason for the first extension was that it needed more time to review all of the questions it received about the contract.

This time around, GSA said in a Nov. 22 post that the deadline extension is “to support the Offeror in submitting additional attachment J.P-3, Emerging Technology Relevant Experience Project Templates.” That document requires the offeror to describe how it will use selected emerging technology to perform the project.

“The Alliant 3 Team will issue the pre-recorded, pre-proposal conference in early December to support all interested parties,” GSA said in the update.

The Alliant 3 contract provides Federal agencies with access to a variety of companies offering integrated IT services and service-based solutions for evolving needs worldwide.

GSA released the request for proposals (RFP) in late June, after first publishing a draft of the new contract in October 2022. The scope of the Alliant 3 contract includes “every conceivable aspect of IT services,” according to the RFP, and it will take into account any future IT service needs that arise.

Notably, the Alliant 3 contract will have a minimum guaranteed award amount of $2,500 and does not have a maximum dollar ceiling.

GSA announced in August 2022 a ceiling increase of its Alliant 2 customized IT services contract by $25 billion, to a new ceiling of $75 billion.