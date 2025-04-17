The General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded a $919 million contract to Fortress Government Solutions to fortify the Federal government’s supply chains using artificial intelligence-powered solutions.

The Florida-based cybersecurity company announced the 10-year contract on Monday, which was awarded under GSA’s Supply Chain Risk Illumination Professional Tools and Services (SCRIPTS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).

“Fortress enables government agencies to gather all critical supplier data to identify all cyber risks, remediate vulnerabilities and protect our national security,” reads the release.

The SCRIPTS BPA offers Federal, state, and local agencies a streamlined path to Fortress’s tools and services focused on third-party risk management, supply chain risk management (SCRM), and cybersecurity product protection.

According to the company, Fortress “secures Federal, state, and local government agencies’ supply chains, starting with cybersecurity and going beyond vendor compliance to manage all aspects of SCRM risk.”

“I am … proud that our Federal Government decided to move away from pretty tools and sole source awards towards AI solutions that deliver real value to the Department of Defense that fights to keep China and other countries from stealing from America,” Alex Santos, chief executive officer of Fortress, said in a statement.

The release noted that all offerings available through the SCRIPTS BPA are in alignment with Fortress’s existing GSA Multiple Award Schedule.