Greg Barbaccia has been appointed Federal chief information officer (CIO), according to a LinkedIn update he made on Friday.

Barbaccia joins the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) where he will be overseeing Federal technology spending, IT policy, and strategic planning for Federal IT investments. The Federal CIO is also responsible for providing information on the Federal Risk Management Program (FedRAMP), a program that standardizes cybersecurity practices for Federal agency use of cloud services.

The Federal CIO role was created by the E-Government Act of 2002, and is a presidential appointment that does not require confirmation by the Senate.

Barbaccia replaces Clare Martorana, who was appointed to the position by President Biden in 2021, and stepped down from the post earlier this month.

The new Federal CIO brings to the position a strong rooting in the private sector, along with miliary and government service.

Barbaccia served as an intelligence sergeant in the U.S. Army from 2003 to 2008 before joining the intelligence community as an intelligence analyst from 2008 to 2009.

Barbaccia held a stint as the chief information security officer (CISO) at Theorem for two-and-a-half years. Theorem is a research, software engineering and finance startup based in Silicon Valley, and co-founded by alumni of Google and Morgan Stanley. Before his role as CISO, Barbaccia worked as the head of core operations for the company.

His other positions in industry include president and head of investigations for blockchain search engine Elementus, and at Palantir Technologies, where Barbaccia fulfilled a variety of responsibilities over ten years as the company’s head of intelligence and investigations, security lead, core operations lead, and government account manager.