Brig Gen. AnnMarie Anthony has been chosen to lead the Department of Defense’s (DoD) new office aimed at enhancing the U.S.’ strategic advantages in electromagnetic spectrum.

The U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) announced establishment of the new Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) Operations Center (JEC) in a ceremony on July 26. The new center will serve as a key piece of the Pentagon’s implementation of its spectrum superiority strategy to gain an advantage over adversaries and maintain dominance in the information space.

The JEC’s primary goal will be “restructuring accounts for force management, planning, situation monitoring, decision-making, and force direction,” USSTRATCOM said. It explained that the JEC will facilitate real-time situational awareness, coordination, and synchronization of electromagnetic spectrum operations by bringing experts from various military branches and agencies.

In her role as director of the JEC, Anthony will lead her team in raising the readiness of the joint force within the electromagnetic spectrum, which is vital to maintaining a strategic advantage in every warfighting domain.

“These challenges require updated systems, new techniques, and better integration. It requires an organization that synchronizes efforts across the Joint Force. The members of the JEC are knowledgeable, poised, and ready to meet this challenge,” said Anthony. “Our team will enhance, maximize, and ensure EMS superiority.”

In addition to her new role, Anthony is also responsible for another USSTRATCOM organization – serving as the mobilization assistant to the Director of Operations at USSTRATCOM out of Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

In previous roles, Anthony also has served as the principal advisor to the Director of Operations on Reserve Component matters, synchronizing component, joint, and coalition operations, and directing assigned forces to achieve USSTRATCOM and national objectives.