General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has been awarded a $131 million task order under the U.S. Air Force’s Base Infrastructure Modernization contract, which totals $8.75 billion and aims to create a unified and secure network environment across all Air Force and U.S. Space Force bases around the world.

In a Jan. 6 announcement, GDIT said the task order was awarded in July 2025 and has a one-year base period with four option years.

“Under the task order, GDIT will deliver advanced wired and wireless technologies at bases across the Pacific region,” the company said, with the goal of “improving connectivity, cybersecurity, interoperability and data readiness for commanders and warfighters.”

Brian Sheridan, GDITs senior vice president of defense, commented, “Our national security depends on the ability to connect, share information and act without delay.”

“We look forward to delivering a next-generation network infrastructure to our Pacific forces so they can communicate, operate and respond with speed and precision in the battlefield,” Sheridan said.