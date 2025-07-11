General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) said on June 10 that it has secured a $143 million contract with the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) for electronic warfare (EW) work that aims to disrupt or manipulate adversaries’ communication and weapon systems.

The contract with NAWCWD’s Joint Electronic Compatibility Office includes an initial one-year base period plus four one-year option periods.

GDIT’s work under the contract will support “the engineering, logistics, intelligence analysis and demonstration of technologies,” including “low-cost, agile EW jammers that can be deployed on various airborne platforms, including aircraft, helicopters and drones,” the company said.

“As electronic warfare continues to evolve at a rapid pace, staying one step ahead of our adversaries is vital to protecting our national security,” commented Brian Sheridan, senior vice president of GDIT’s defense division.

“We look forward to continuing our 15-year partnership with NAWCWD and reimagining new and cost-effective ways to provide our warfighters with a mission-critical advantage on the battlefield,” he said.