The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has named Beth Killoran as the watchdog agency’s incoming chief information officer (CIO).

Her first day on the job will be May 7, an agency spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk. Killoran comes to GAO from the General Service Administration (GSA), where she has served as the deputy CIO for over four years.

“I am very happy to have Beth join GAO as our new chief information officer,” Comptroller General Gene Dodaro said in a statement. “She is extremely well qualified and brings a host of talents to the position. We look forward to welcoming her.”

According to her LinkedIn, Killoran also served as the CIO at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from November 2015 to November 2018. Before that, she served as the agency’s executive director for the Office of IT Strategy, Policy, and Governance.

Before joining HHS, she also served at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a number of IT leadership roles, including as the deputy director of the Office of Program Accountability and Risk Management.