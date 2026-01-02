This week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded $250 million to the 11 states hosting FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and to the National Capital Region to help them defend against unauthorized drone activity.

FEMA awarded the money through the new Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant Program. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025, which President Donald Trump signed into law in July 2025, established the C-UAS Grant Program.

The program aims to enhance state, local, tribal, and territorial capabilities to detect, identify, track, or monitor unmanned aircraft systems, more commonly known as “drones.”

“We knew we needed to act quickly to keep the World Cup safe from the rising threat of unmanned aircraft systems and that’s exactly what we did,” Karen Evans, FEMA’s acting administrator, said in a Dec. 30 press release.

“This is the fastest non-disaster grant program ever executed by FEMA with funds being awarded just 25 days after the application deadline,” Evans said. “This efficiency is a testament to the Administration’s laser-focus on cutting red tape, getting resources into the hands of law enforcement, and protecting the American people.”

Under the C-UAS Grant Program, the Department of Homeland Security is providing $500 million in federal funding over two years to state and local capabilities.

This week’s announcement is for the first $250 million, but FEMA said the remaining $250 million will be distributed in 2026 to all U.S. states and territories “with an expanded focus on building detection and response capacity nationwide.”

The 11 host cities and states for the 2026 FIFA World Cup include Atlanta, Ga.; Boston, Mass.; Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles, California; Miami, Florida; New York/New Jersey; Philadelphia, Penn.; San Francisco Bay Area, Calif.; and Seattle, Wash.

FEMA said the FIFA World Cup is expected to be the largest sporting event in world history. The agency said the C-UAS Grant Program and the new authorities in the SAFER SKIES Act will provide state and local law enforcement agencies with the necessary tools to keep their communities safe.