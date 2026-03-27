The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) has authorized more than 500 cloud service offerings, marking a big milestone as the program pushes forward with its FedRAMP 20x modernization effort.

FedRAMP – a program overseen by the General Services Administration (GSA) – aims to provide a standardized, government-wide approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services used by federal agencies.

In March, the program launched FedRAMP 20x, a revamp effort that places a heavy focus on automation to speed the approval process for secure cloud services authorized by the program.

As of Friday afternoon, the FedRAMP Marketplace shows 502 authorized cloud services, as well as 75 in progress.

stackArmor, a company that helps cloud service providers reduce the time and cost of FedRAMP authorization, recognized the 500th authorized cloud service as a major milestone.

“We are very excited to see FedRAMP hit the 500 authorized cloud services milestone. The continued focus on automation and removing bureaucratic bottlenecks will help us provide agencies with best-of-breed AI and quantum solutions,” Gaurav “GP” Pal, CEO of stackArmor, said in a statement to MeriTalk.

“As the only ATO Accelerator that provides in-boundary, hosted, and FedRAMP 20x solutions, we see FedRAMP 5,000 right around the corner!” Pal added.

GSA did not immediately provide a comment on the milestone.