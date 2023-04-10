The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wants to use artificial intelligence (AI) to help evaluate pharmaceutical products, the agency announced in a small business source sought notice published to Sam.gov last week.

The FDA’s Division of Product Quality researches advances in the adoption of emerging technology for pharmaceutical manufacturing and the development of generic drugs.

As a result, the division is looking for a contractor to provide “high-resolution imaging and [AI] image analysis to characterize freeze-dried pharmaceuticals, and complex drug products to understand the impact of advanced manufacturing techniques, formulation, and process parameters on product quality and performance,” the notice states.

The division wants to “seek a contract service for non-invasive high-resolution image and AI analysis of pharmaceutical products.” The performance period will be for five years.

AI analysis would help the FDA understand the role of advanced manufacturing techniques, formulas, and process parameters in the quality of products and their performance. According to the notice, this would mean measuring and simulating physical and microstructural parameters, then connecting those with product performance and process.

Potential contractors should give a capability statement about how the company would meet these requirements.

Responses are due via email to the contracting specialist by April 19 at 3 p.m. EST.