The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a series of enhancements to online consumer application system for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The FCC said the enhancements will make it easier for eligible consumers to apply and enroll in the program.

“As of today, seventeen million households have enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program. No small feat. But we aren’t stopping there. We continue to look for ways to reach more people who could benefit from its support,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Our application enhancements roll-out is part of our ongoing work to improve the consumer experience with the program, so even more families can get the support they need to get online and stay online.”

The ACP, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

In a press release, the FCC said the new enhancements are designed to reduce the time it takes to enroll by providing clear instructions and to decrease steps and simplify language while continuing to protect against waste, fraud and abuse and guarding the integrity of the program. The FCC added that these enhancements were developed in consultation with digital navigators, digital equity advocates, and Internet Service Providers. The FCC worked with the U.S. Digital Service to develop and roll out the new enhancements.

“We partnered with the Federal Communications Commission to advance the President’s mission to lower internet cost and expand internet for all, ensuring that every household has access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program application enhancements will streamline the process and ensure that benefits reach as many households as possible with as little friction as possible,” said U.S. Digital Service Deputy Administrator Cori Zarek.

“Our focus on simplifying the applicant’s experience will help get affordable internet to more households, ensuring families can do their homework, work from home, and access critical government services,” Zarek said.

In the same announcement, the FCC confirmed that the ACP is now providing affordable internet to more than 17 million households nationwide.