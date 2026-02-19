The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is exchanging the traditional acquisitions process for a new challenge-based approach to modernize its vast IT infrastructure – and to do so quickly.

In a solicitation posted to SAM.gov on Tuesday, the FAA said it is looking for vendors to modernize the agency’s mission support portfolio, which spans 200 applications and 3,000 databases.

The FAA said the effort is intended to “accelerate the rationalization, consolidation, modernization, and sustainment of legacy and operational systems, reduce technical debt, improve user experience, enhance security and resiliency, and … [deliver] long-term cost efficiencies for the Agency.”

A challenge-based acquisition is being used to watch and assess potential vendors’ “actual technical capabilities through a rigorous challenge,” the FAA said.

The challenge will take shape over four phases. The first phase – where vendors submit self-score worksheets and a concept paper – is due by March 10. The FAA said it will only take the top 10 self-scorers to evaluate their concept papers.

In line with its accelerated timeline, the FAA said contract offers – expected to be awarded for up to 10 years – will be completed by Sept. 30. The agency said it may also award multiple contracts.

Questions can be submitted to the agency until Feb. 24 regarding the solicitation, the SAM.gov notice said.

This solicitation is the latest modernization effort undertaken by the agency. The FAA’s aging systems have been a recent point of congressional concern, and the agency received a $12.5 billion down payment to modernize its air traffic control systems, among others.

The FAA has already selected companies Peraton, RTX, and Indra to modernize air traffic control systems and radar systems. It also announced last month that it was opening a new office to oversee modernization and safety efforts as part of its transformation.