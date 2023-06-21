The Department of Energy (DoE) is in the “drafting process” of creating a new cybersecurity strategy that will address cloud technologies to be used by the agency going forward, according to Ann Dunkin, chief information officer at DoE, who talked about process for the strategy during a June 20 event organized by Federal News Network.

That strategy is being developed as the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) is closing in on releasing implementation plans for its National Cybersecurity Strategy released in March. The strategy focuses on continuing efforts to improve security in already-regulated critical infrastructure sectors, shifting more security responsibility onto providers of tech products and services, and using “all tools of national power” to go after attackers.

“It’s really going to be a collaborative effort,” Dunkin said of the ongoing DoE effort, adding, “we’re already engaged in the drafting process of that collaborative effort.”

The DoE CIO said the strategy will include a focus on shifting to further use of cloud technologies, but did not get into specifics.

“Our strategy is being managed as a very inclusive process,” Dunkin said. “We’ve got participants from every department element … All those folks are engaged in our cybersecurity strategy as well as that cloud strategy they are already engaged in. They’re going to help us develop a strategy that works for all.”

Dunkin also said the department is taking steps to prepare for adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.

“We are right now bringing a group across DoE together,” the CIO said. “They actually had a tiger team at their first meeting last week to talk about how we’re going to manage” AI tech across the agency, she said.