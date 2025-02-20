The Department of Transportation (DoT) has named Pavan Pidugu as its new chief information officer (CIO), according to the agency’s website.

Pidugu was sworn in as CIO on Feb. 18. He replaces Cordell Schachter, who served as DoT’s CIO during the Biden administration. Jack Albright briefly served as the agency’s acting CIO under the Trump administration before DoT tapped Pidugu for the job.

“Pavan is a transformational leader who believes technology alone will not solve anything, but instituting people and processes with technology does its wonders, and he is an expert in integrating all three facets of transformation,” DoT says on its website.

“Pavan constantly seeks to add technology-driven business value and guide companies to be future-proof with people and processes. Pavan strongly believes in aligning technology strategy with business priorities and growing the next generation of leaders,” it adds.

Previously, Pidugu served as the chief technology officer at the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), an agency within DoT.

He has over 20 years of experience in technology and leadership. Before joining the Federal government in 2020, he carried out technological innovations in the retail industry for companies including Target, NCR, and Walmart.

As DoT CIO, Pidugu will lead the Office of the CIO organization and serve as the principal advisor to the secretary of transportation on matters involving IT and information assurance – including cybersecurity, IT infrastructure and operations, and emerging technologies. He will also oversee the department’s multi-billion dollar annual IT portfolio.