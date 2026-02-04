The Department of Justice (DOJ) reported nearly a 31% increase in artificial intelligence (AI) use cases from 2024 to 2025, driven largely by deployments supporting law enforcement and administrative functions.

In its 2025 AI use case inventory, the department listed 315 total entries, including 188 active use cases, which the DOJ said reflect “increasing collaboration among and within components to accelerate AI adoption and innovation.”

Law enforcement applications dominate the DOJ’s AI portfolio and account for approximately 62% of deployed use cases, while administrative and IT-related systems make up roughly 23%. Most of the department’s pre-deployment and pilot-stage efforts, however, focus on administrative and IT functions, according to the inventory.

The FBI reported 50 use cases for 2025 – up from 19 in 2024 – including 27 that support law enforcement activities. Nine of those law enforcement use cases are designated as high impact, meaning they significantly change operations within the department. The remaining 41 use cases are not considered high impact.

The FBI’s high-impact systems support identity verification, biometric matching across large datasets, language translation, and automatic vehicle identification, including tracking vehicle movement across locations and time and linking vehicles with people or investigations.

The remaining applications support investigative and analytics functions, manage digital evidence, streamline workflows, and help with administrative tasks such as records and information management, IT service desks, and cybersecurity.

Under a directive from the Trump administration, all federal agencies’ high-impact AI use cases must meet minimum risk management requirements by April 2026.

So far, none of the FBI’s nine high-impact use cases have completed the required impact assessments. Related fail-safe and continuous monitoring requirements remain in progress.

Other DOJ components with high-impact AI use cases reported similar status, saying they have not yet completed mandatory risk management practices, but that all requirements are underway.

Notably, DOJ also said that the inventory is incomplete, and that “some information was withheld due to recognized information sharing restrictions in compliance with existing laws, policies, and regulations.”

Instead, the department said it applied Freedom of Information Act standards when assessing disclosures and opted for partial release rather than full withholding of affected entries.