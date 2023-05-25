The Department of Justice (DoJ) is looking to create a new contract opportunity that would help transition the department to an Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions vehicle in an effort to advance the department’s IT infrastructure.

The Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) at the DoJ put out the request for information (RFI) on May 22, with the intention of receiving market research from expert sources to help aid and support the OCIO’s service management team.

“The Department of Justice’s Office of the Chief Information Officer in coordination with DoJ’s Procurement Services Staff seek contractors with the ability to provide innovative, high quality, and secure information technology capabilities to enable the DOJ mission,” states the RFI.

The project would also assist in helping the OCIO shift many of the major networks to cloud-based systems as part of the department’s overall efforts to reach its IT strategic goals as well as having the potential of being worth $75 million.

The main areas that the potential contract will focus on include:

Service delivery, operations, and development;

Program Management and Administration;

Project/Program Management Support; and

Engineering Support.

“In the spirit of innovation, DoJ is requesting feedback on the current draft statement of work as well as to collect information to determine qualified small business sources,” states the RFI.

All interested parties have until June 5 to respond to the request.